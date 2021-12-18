Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.36. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.