Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $187.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

