Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 101,918 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,918 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.34.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

