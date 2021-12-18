Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $22,056,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

