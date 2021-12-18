Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,820,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 91,596 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.69. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

