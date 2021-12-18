Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 38.1% in November

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIROY. Bank of America downgraded Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock remained flat at $$9.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

