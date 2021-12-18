LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $98.27 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,620 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Visa were worth $98,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

