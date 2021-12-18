LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $669.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $622.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.79. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.50.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

