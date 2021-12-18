Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 770.83 ($10.19).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 900 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.12) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.90) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

LAND stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 751.20 ($9.93). The company had a trading volume of 2,449,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.66. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 600.09 ($7.93) and a one year high of GBX 766.20 ($10.13). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 719.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 709.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.90), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($425,515.54). Also, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,882.46).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

