Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 296,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

