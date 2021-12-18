Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Up 31.1% in November

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the November 15th total of 134,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 89,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,775. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $200.18 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849 over the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.