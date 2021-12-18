Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.36. 22,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 498,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWIM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Get Latham Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $51,246,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.