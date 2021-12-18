Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

