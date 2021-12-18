Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Upgraded to Neutral by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$45.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

LRCDF opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

