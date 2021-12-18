Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,727.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INFR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

