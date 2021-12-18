Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stake Lessened by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 15.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 8.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $419,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 3.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

