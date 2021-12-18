Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.50.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $12.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.48. The company had a trading volume of 488,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,810. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 46.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 55.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.