Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $294.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.50.

Shares of LII stock opened at $312.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.41.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Lennox International by 55.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

