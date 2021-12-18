Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001523 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $226,261.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00318169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.