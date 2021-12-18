Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,853 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after buying an additional 879,661 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average is $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

