Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,979 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises approximately 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

NYSE TWTR opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,515. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

