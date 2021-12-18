Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,566,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 72.2% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 490,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,892,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.