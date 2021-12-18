Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $327,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $312,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 282.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $57.85 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

