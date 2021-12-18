Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $356,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

