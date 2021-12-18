Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $486,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Newmont were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after buying an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

