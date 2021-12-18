Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average is $146.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

