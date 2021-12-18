Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hess were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $71.62 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

