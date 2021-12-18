Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:LVLU) Quiet Period Will End on December 21st

Lulus Fashion Lounge’s (NASDAQ:LVLU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 21st. Lulus Fashion Lounge had issued 5,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $92,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Lulus Fashion Lounge’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on LVLU shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $10.42 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.