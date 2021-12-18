Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.91. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

