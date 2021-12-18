Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $113.60 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

