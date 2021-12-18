Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

