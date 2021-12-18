Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

