Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,500 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 588,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,085.0 days.

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 410 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

