Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

MDGL opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

