Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.01

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.01 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 217.10 ($2.87). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 215.20 ($2.84), with a volume of 5,361,132 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($3.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.37) to GBX 253 ($3.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.70) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.82).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.09.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

