Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as low as $5.85. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 32,338 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $68.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.00% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.