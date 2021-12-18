Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE MTW opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $619.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.