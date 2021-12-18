MAPS Market Capitalization Hits $15.13 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $788,536.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007276 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005462 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041840 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,939,178 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

