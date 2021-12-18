Mark Heinen Buys 2,333 Shares of Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Stock

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) insider Mark Heinen purchased 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $10,965.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Heinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Mark Heinen bought 500 shares of Better Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $2,725.00.

Shares of BTTX opened at $4.58 on Friday. Better Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

