Maro Price Tops $0.12 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Maro has a market cap of $85.27 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maro

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

