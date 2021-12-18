Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 75,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 407,798 shares.The stock last traded at $22.57 and had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get Materialise alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Materialise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.