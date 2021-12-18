Mathes Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Shopify by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify stock opened at $1,323.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,492.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,468.57. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

