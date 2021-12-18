Mathes Company Inc. Invests $2.40 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 33.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

