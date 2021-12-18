Mathes Company Inc. Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 294,029 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.