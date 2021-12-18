Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.