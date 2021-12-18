McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC opened at $94.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.