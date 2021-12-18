Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.