MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $31,720.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,022. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

