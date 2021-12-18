Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercantile Bank in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $546.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

