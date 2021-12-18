Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Short Interest Up 50.9% in November

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 190,800 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.21. 137,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.71. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $331.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 345.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,477 shares of company stock worth $4,843,871. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

